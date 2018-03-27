Roche’s (VTX:ROG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche (VTX:ROG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 236 price target on shares of Roche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 264 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Liberum Capital set a CHF 279 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 325 price target on shares of Roche and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 295 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 253.30.

Roche (VTX ROG) traded down CHF 1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting CHF 219.60. 3,740,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,000. Roche has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273. The firm has a market capitalization of $191,160.00 and a PE ratio of 21.87.

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics.

