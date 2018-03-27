Rock (RKT) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Rock has a total market cap of $34.11 million and $81,077.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Qryptos and Quoine. In the last week, Rock has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002821 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00726963 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014979 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012540 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00037517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00147854 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029764 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Rock Token Profile

Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 265,205,666 tokens. Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx. Rock’s official website is gbx.gi. The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rock Token Trading

Rock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Qryptos and Quoine. It is not possible to purchase Rock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rock must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rock using one of the exchanges listed above.

