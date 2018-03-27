Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rockwell Collins (COL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has $153.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Collins' solid financial position has enabled the company to outperform its broader industry in past one year. An improving liquidity position enables Rockwell Collins to pursue share buyback and payment of regular dividend. The company continues to be the primary global supplier of communications and avionics equipment for both commercial and military customers. The company also has solid investment projections for R&D program, which will help the company to develop high quality and technically advanced products. However, Rockwell Collins has to keep upgrading its technology, in case it loses out to competitors developing better products, resulting in heavy expenditure on R&D. “

Get Rockwell Collins alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $151.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo lowered shares of Rockwell Collins from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Collins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Collins from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.95.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.30. 157,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,301. Rockwell Collins has a 12 month low of $96.13 and a 12 month high of $139.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,056.88, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Collins will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co raised its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rockwell Collins (COL) to “Buy”” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/rockwell-collins-col-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Collins (COL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.