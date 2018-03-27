Rogers Communications (RCI) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rogers Communications earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.338825393858 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 361,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,020. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $22,486.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on RCI. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

