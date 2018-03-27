Rogers Sugar Inc (RSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of RSI stock opened at C$6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $659.84, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.45. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of C$5.90 and a 52 week high of C$6.94.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$204.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.00 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.15.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc holds all of the common shares of Lantic Inc (Lantic). Lantic is engaged in sugar business and operates as a refiner, processor, distributor and marketer of sugar products in Canada. As a sugar processor in Western Canada, Lantic supplies over 90% of the demand for refined sugar in that region.

