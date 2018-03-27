Roth Capital Increases ACM Research (ACMR) Price Target to $20.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark began coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ACM Research stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.19% of ACM Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

Acm Research, Inc develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers uses in manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects in fabricating integrated circuits, or chips. The Company’s Ultra C equipment is designed to remove random defects from a wafer surface, even at an advanced process node (the minimum line width on a chip) of 22 nanometers (nm) or less.

