Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Innogy (IGY) a €37.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IGY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Societe Generale set a €38.40 ($47.41) target price on Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($40.74) target price on Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Warburg Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Innogy in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €35.20 ($43.46) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a hold rating to the stock. Innogy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.42 ($43.73).

Innogy (ETR IGY) opened at €38.28 ($47.26) on Friday. Innogy has a 12 month low of €29.11 ($35.94) and a 12 month high of €42.68 ($52.69). The company has a market capitalization of $21,380.00 and a PE ratio of 27.34.

About Innogy

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It primarily operates through three segments: Grid & Infrastructure, Renewables, and Retail. The Grid & Infrastructure segment operates electricity and gas distribution grids in Germany and Eastern Europe with a length of approximately 574,000 kilometers serving approximately 16 million power and 7 million gas customers.

