Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units (BBU) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units (NYSE:BBU) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $41.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.40.

Get Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,333.71, a P/E ratio of 125.93 and a beta of 2.10.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,761,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,501,000 after acquiring an additional 625,736 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,222,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,213,000 after acquiring an additional 213,570 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,218,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,072,000 after acquiring an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 550,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,010,000 after acquiring an additional 355,026 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 227,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units (BBU) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/royal-bank-of-canada-upgrades-brookfield-business-partners-l-p-limited-partnership-units-bbu-to-outperform-updated.html.

About Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.