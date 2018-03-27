Contrasting Chevron (CVX) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Chevron has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Dutch Shell has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chevron 6.49% 5.22% 3.02% Royal Dutch Shell 4.22% 7.84% 3.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chevron $141.72 billion 1.55 $9.20 billion $4.85 23.78 Royal Dutch Shell $305.18 billion 0.85 $12.98 billion $3.14 19.80

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Chevron. Royal Dutch Shell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chevron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of Chevron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chevron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Chevron pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Royal Dutch Shell pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Chevron pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Royal Dutch Shell pays out 101.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chevron has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chevron 1 4 17 0 2.73 Royal Dutch Shell 1 2 10 0 2.69

Chevron presently has a consensus price target of $131.06, suggesting a potential upside of 13.62%. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus price target of $62.31, suggesting a potential upside of 0.23%. Given Chevron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chevron is more favorable than Royal Dutch Shell.

Summary

Chevron beats Royal Dutch Shell on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream. Upstream operations consist primarily of exploring for, developing and producing crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant. Downstream operations consist primarily of refining of crude oil into petroleum products; marketing of crude oil and refined products; transporting of crude oil and refined products, and manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals.

About Royal Dutch Shell

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas. The Upstream segment includes the operations of Upstream, which is engaged in the exploration for and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, and the marketing and transportation of oil and gas, and Oil Sands, which is engaged in the extraction of bitumen from mined oil sands and conversion into synthetic crude oil. The Downstream segment is engaged in oil products and chemicals manufacturing, and marketing activities.

