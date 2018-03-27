Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

RGLD stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $84.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,827. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $67.10 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $5,572.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $387,750 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $100.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Scotiabank set a $89.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in acquiring and managing precious metal streams, royalties and similar interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. Its assets are located in Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, Africa, Australia and Other.

