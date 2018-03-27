Royal Kingdom Coin Trading Down 85.3% Over Last Week (RKC)

Royal Kingdom Coin (CURRENCY:RKC) traded down 61% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Royal Kingdom Coin has a total market cap of $69,889.00 and $113,881.00 worth of Royal Kingdom Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Royal Kingdom Coin has traded down 85.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Royal Kingdom Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00703090 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012760 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00143010 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00182738 BTC.

About Royal Kingdom Coin

Royal Kingdom Coin launched on August 13th, 2017. Royal Kingdom Coin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Royal Kingdom Coin is medium.com/@RoyalKingdomEnterprise. Royal Kingdom Coin’s official Twitter account is @RKC_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Royal Kingdom Coin’s official website is www.royalkingdomcoin.com.

Royal Kingdom Coin Token Trading

Royal Kingdom Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Royal Kingdom Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royal Kingdom Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royal Kingdom Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

