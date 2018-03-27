Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

RTEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rudolph Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Rudolph Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rudolph Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of Rudolph Technologies stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Rudolph Technologies has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.51, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.79 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven R. Roth sold 18,000 shares of Rudolph Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $468,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,638.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven D. Gardner sold 6,000 shares of Rudolph Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $151,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,341.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 175,428 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 327,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 166,337 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,627,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,184,000 after buying an additional 100,971 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 29.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 91,751 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

