Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.42. Rush Enterprises reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ RUSHA) traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.62. 136,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,970. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1,745.88, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Rush Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 48,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,089,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,146,000 after acquiring an additional 71,825 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 771,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,146,000 after acquiring an additional 205,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 640,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,551,000 after acquiring an additional 96,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Through its Rush Truck Centers, it offers services, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products.

