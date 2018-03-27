RussiaCoin (RC) Hits Market Cap of $4.79 Million

RussiaCoin (CURRENCY:RC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One RussiaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00007179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RussiaCoin has a market cap of $4.79 million and $255.00 worth of RussiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RussiaCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00653779 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003943 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000595 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002704 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001596 BTC.

RussiaCoin Coin Profile

RussiaCoin (RC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2014. RussiaCoin’s total supply is 8,377,873 coins. RussiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @RussiaCoin. RussiaCoin’s official website is www.russiacoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Russiacoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS cryptocurrency made for all people around the world and escpecially the russian altcoin-community. Russiacoin will be the first coin to use the GDR (=golden readjustment algorithm) which is just similar to std. diff. adj. but has a adapted PoS start diff. so it will be a hybrid PoW/PoS in the PoW stage to allow an stabilization of PoS diff. within the PoW stage to make sure the network runs fluid. “

Buying and Selling RussiaCoin

RussiaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy RussiaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RussiaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RussiaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

