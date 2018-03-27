Russian Miner Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,696.00 (RMC)

Russian Miner Coin (CURRENCY:RMC) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. Russian Miner Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and $8,696.00 worth of Russian Miner Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Russian Miner Coin has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. One Russian Miner Coin coin can currently be bought for $6,315.68 or 0.80700000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Kuna.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002800 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00720682 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012769 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00037088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00147496 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00031846 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Russian Miner Coin Coin Profile

Russian Miner Coin’s genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Russian Miner Coin’s total supply is 10,757 coins and its circulating supply is 1,507 coins. The official website for Russian Miner Coin is rmc.one. Russian Miner Coin’s official Twitter account is @russianminerco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Russian Miner Coin Coin Trading

Russian Miner Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Kuna. It is not presently possible to buy Russian Miner Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Russian Miner Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Russian Miner Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

