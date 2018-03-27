Sallie Mae (SLM) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.20

Media stories about Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sallie Mae earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.8968075585397 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Sallie Mae (NASDAQ SLM) traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.91. 1,987,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Sallie Mae has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $4,586.95, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Sallie Mae had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $309.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. analysts predict that Sallie Mae will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sallie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sallie Mae in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sallie Mae in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sallie Mae in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sallie Mae from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sallie Mae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.18.

In other news, EVP Laurent Charles Lutz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 13,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $160,774.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,257,951.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,939 shares of company stock worth $3,112,679 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sallie Mae Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

