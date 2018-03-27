SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) Price Reaches $2.55 on Top Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00032428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, Liqui and Upbit. In the last week, SALT has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. SALT has a market cap of $142.40 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00726005 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012735 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00148796 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00030482 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SALT’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,887,611 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, Upbit, Huobi, Bittrex, Token Store, Radar Relay and Liqui. It is not possible to buy SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

