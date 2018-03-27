SALT Price Tops $2.54 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00032532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Radar Relay, OKEx and Liqui. SALT has a market cap of $141.97 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002797 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00727984 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015121 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012746 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00037211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00148720 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031517 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About SALT

SALT was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,822,771 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, Token Store, Liqui, Binance, Radar Relay, Upbit, Bittrex and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

