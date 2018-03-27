Salzgitter (SZGPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of SZGPY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $6.17.

