San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of SJT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 54,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,174. The company has a market capitalization of $398.97, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of -0.17. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/san-juan-basin-royalty-trust-sjt-announces-0-03-dividend-updated.html.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is an express trust. The principal asset of the Trust is Royalty. Its Royalty is carved from working, royalty and other oil and natural gas interests owned by Southland Royalty Company, the predecessor to Burlington Resources Oil & Gas Company LP (Burlington), in properties located in the San Juan Basin of northwestern New Mexico (Subject Interests).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.