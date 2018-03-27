Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 2,120 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 915.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.65.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.69. 1,106,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $99,716.70, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 49,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $5,145,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $395,463.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,776.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 757,632 shares of company stock valued at $83,306,399. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

