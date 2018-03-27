Sandler O’Neill Reiterates Hold Rating for Equity Residential (EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Sandler O’Neill in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. UBS upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. 2,098,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,808. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $21,486.38, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $630.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.83 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, insider Ian Kaufman sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $39,795.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Parrell sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $427,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,077 shares of company stock worth $819,000 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,016,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,769,000 after purchasing an additional 341,071 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 15,122,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,330,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 109.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,548,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600,203 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,800,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,453,000 after purchasing an additional 76,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,198,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,732,000 after purchasing an additional 97,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/sandler-oneill-analysts-give-equity-residential-eqr-a-65-00-price-target-updated.html.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.