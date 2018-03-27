Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Price

Media stories about SAP (NYSE:SAP) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SAP earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.6078688546075 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised SAP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Cleveland Research cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.03. 815,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $116.90. The firm has a market cap of $125,897.09, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. SAP had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. analysts expect that SAP will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

