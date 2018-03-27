Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Grows Stake in Saul Centers Inc (BFS)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned about 0.16% of Saul Centers worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Saul Centers by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 265,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

BFS stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. Saul Centers Inc has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,093.62, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.39). Saul Centers had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. research analysts expect that Saul Centers Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 127.61%.

BFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. DA Davidson set a $55.00 target price on Saul Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates through two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company, which conducts all of its activities through its subsidiaries, the Saul Holdings Limited Partnership (Operating Partnership) and Subsidiary Partnerships, engages in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, renovation, expansion, development and financing of community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-used properties in the Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore metropolitan area.

