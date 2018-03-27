Brokers Set Expectations for Savara Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savara in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst D. Steinberg anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the year. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Savara’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SVRA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Savara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price target on shares of Savara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Savara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.

Savara stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.39. 144,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,220. The company has a current ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -0.18. Savara has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

In other Savara news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $90,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,842.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaakko Taneli Jouhikainen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Savara by 136,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

