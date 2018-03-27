SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earning Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SB Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.85149578727 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

SBFG stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $120.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter. analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

In other news, CFO Anthony Van Cosentino bought 2,777 shares of SB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark A. Klein bought 4,166 shares of SB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,988.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 23,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,762. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,333 shares of company stock worth $149,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. Through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in a range of activities, including commercial banking, item processing and wealth management services. The Company’s subsidiaries include The State Bank and Trust Company (State Bank), RFCBC, Inc (RFCBC), Rurbanc Data Services, Inc (doing business as RDSI Banking Systems (RDSI)), SBT Insurance, LLC (SBI) and Rurban Statutory Trust II (RST II).

