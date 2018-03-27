LPL Financial LLC Purchases 32,820 Shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,820 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,140,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 288,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after buying an additional 152,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.3316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Schwab U S Large Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

