Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 134.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of Science Applications International worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after buying an additional 154,429 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,117,000 after buying an additional 127,346 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 105,651 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $4,210,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,657,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.85. 22,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,111. Science Applications International Corp has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3,157.83, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. The Company provides its services primarily to the United States Government, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community and federal civilian agencies.

