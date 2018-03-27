Scor (SCRYY) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Critical Analysis

Scor (OTCMKTS: SCRYY) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Scor pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Berkshire Hathaway does not pay a dividend. Scor pays out 87.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Scor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Scor and Berkshire Hathaway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scor 2.05% 4.34% 0.65% Berkshire Hathaway 18.56% 4.57% 2.14%

Volatility & Risk

Scor has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Scor and Berkshire Hathaway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scor 0 3 1 0 2.25 Berkshire Hathaway 0 1 2 0 2.67

Berkshire Hathaway has a consensus price target of $201.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.72%. Given Berkshire Hathaway’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berkshire Hathaway is more favorable than Scor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scor and Berkshire Hathaway’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scor $15.00 billion 0.53 $323.07 million $0.16 25.56 Berkshire Hathaway $242.14 billion 2.11 $44.94 billion $18.22 11.36

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than Scor. Berkshire Hathaway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats Scor on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scor

SCOR SE is engaged in providing life and non-life reinsurance. The Company’s segments include SCOR Global P&C (Non-Life) and SCOR Global Life (Life). The Company’s divisions include SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life and SCOR Global Investments. The Company’s Non-Life segment is divided into four business areas: Property and Casualty Treaties; Specialty Treaties; Business Solutions (underwriting of large corporate accounts), and Business Ventures and Partnerships. It covers all insurable risks of industrial groups and services companies (large corporate accounts). The Company’s Property and Casualty Treaties business area underwrites proportional and non-proportional reinsurance treaties. Its casualty treaties typically cover original risks of general liability, product liability or professional indemnity. The Company’s Global Life segment underwrites Life reinsurance business in the product lines, such as Protection, Financial Solutions and Longevity.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Its segments include Insurance, such as GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, General Re Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is engaged in the operation of the railroad system; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which includes manufacturers of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which includes providers of various services, including fractional aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training and various retailing businesses, and Finance and financial products, which includes manufactured housing and related consumer financing, transportation equipment, manufacturing and leasing, and furniture leasing.

