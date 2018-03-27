Scotiabank Boosts Nevsun Resources (NSU) Price Target to C$4.75

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.28% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NSU stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.02. 801,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,535. The company has a market cap of $924.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.25. Nevsun Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.54.

Get Nevsun Resources alerts:

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$102.36 million for the quarter. Nevsun Resources had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nevsun Resources stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,291,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 127,338 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.76% of Nevsun Resources worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/scotiabank-boosts-nevsun-resources-nsu-price-target-to-c4-75.html.

About Nevsun Resources

Nevsun Resources Ltd. is a base metals company. The Company’s two principal properties are the Timok Project in Serbia, which hosts the copper-gold Cukaru Peki deposit on the Brestovac-Metovnica Exploration Permit (the B-M Permit) and the Bisha Property in Eritrea, which hosts the copper-zinc-gold Bisha deposit and includes satellite volcanogenic massive sulphides (VMS) deposits at Harena, Northwest, Hambok and Asheli.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevsun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevsun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.