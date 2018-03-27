Insider Buying: Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Insider Acquires 6,800 Shares of Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) insider Scott Graeme Perry acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.14 per share, with a total value of C$48,552.00.

Shares of CG stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.22. 707,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,642. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.90 and a 52 week high of C$9.35. The company has a market cap of $2,070.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of -0.83.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.13. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of C$454.69 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on CG shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Insider Acquires 6,800 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/scott-graeme-perry-purchases-6800-shares-of-centerra-gold-inc-cg-stock-updated.html.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canada-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in Asia, North America and other markets across the world. The Company’s exploration segment includes the operations of Lagares Project in which the activities are related to its subsidiary, Centerra Gold (KB) Inc Its Kyrgyz segment includes Kumtor Gold Co (KGC) (Kyrgyz Republic), which operates Kumtor Mine.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.