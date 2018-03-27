Roger Goldman Sells 6,407 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Roger Goldman sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $175,615.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SBCF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,218.92, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Hovde Group set a $27.00 price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $27.00 price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,063,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after buying an additional 657,993 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,002,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,470,000 after buying an additional 400,045 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 396.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 206,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 395.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,371,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,586,000 after buying an additional 144,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Seacoast National Bank, a national banking association (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries offer an array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engage in consumer and commercial lending and provide a range of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products to its customers.

