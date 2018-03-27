Seagate Technology (STX) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.21

News headlines about Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Seagate Technology earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the data storage provider an impact score of 46.8683800191185 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,105,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,030.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 93.35% and a net margin of 6.10%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 114.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. UBS set a $43.00 target price on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Seagate Technology to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

In related news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 14,175 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $781,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,142 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,932,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $469,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,048 shares of company stock worth $43,459,301. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/seagate-technology-stx-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-21.html.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.