Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seanergy Maritime earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 47.2798389342641 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SHIP stock remained flat at $$0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.66.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company owns a modern fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 dwt and an average fleet age of 8.1 years.

