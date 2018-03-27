Sei Investments Co. Purchases 52,392 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $29,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 6,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95,418.06, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.67 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $3,681,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,046,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,302,912.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Meyers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $8,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,934 shares of company stock worth $34,979,151. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

