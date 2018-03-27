SelfSell Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $570,611.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002754 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00710048 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012415 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00145947 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00181755 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not currently possible to purchase SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

