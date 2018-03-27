ServiceSource (SREV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ServiceSource (NASDAQ:SREV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on ServiceSource in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised ServiceSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ServiceSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of SREV stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. ServiceSource has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.26, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.11.

ServiceSource (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. ServiceSource had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that ServiceSource will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,282,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 65,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyon Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 469,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 397,660 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company's solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

