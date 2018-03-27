Sether Price Down 13% This Week (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, Sether has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Sether token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00004093 BTC on major exchanges. Sether has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $159,555.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002789 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00719629 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012685 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00037883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00146984 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00029155 BTC.

Sether Token Profile

Sether’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,149,434 tokens. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sether’s official website is www.sether.io.

Sether Token Trading

Sether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

