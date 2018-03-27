Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a GBX 2,220 ($30.67) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SVT. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($30.40) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($34.54) to GBX 2,250 ($31.09) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 1,881 ($25.99) price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,360 ($32.61) to GBX 2,130 ($29.43) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Severn Trent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,306.22 ($31.86).

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent (LON SVT) opened at GBX 1,712.50 ($23.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4,180.00 and a PE ratio of 1,392.28. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,664 ($22.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,575 ($35.58).

In other Severn Trent news, insider Philip Remnant acquired 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,748 ($24.15) per share, with a total value of £9,946.12 ($13,741.53).

WARNING: “Severn Trent (SVT) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/severn-trent-svt-given-neutral-rating-at-credit-suisse-group.html.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc treats and provides water and removes wastewater in the United Kingdom and internationally. The Company provides clean water and wastewater services through its businesses, Severn Trent Water and Severn Trent Business Services. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.