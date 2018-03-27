ShadowCash Reaches Market Cap of $915,727.00 (SDC)

ShadowCash (CURRENCY:SDC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. ShadowCash has a market capitalization of $915,727.00 and $0.00 worth of ShadowCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShadowCash coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, ShadowCash has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007677 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000611 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010978 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00017544 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ShadowCash Profile

ShadowCash (CRYPTO:SDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. ShadowCash’s total supply is 6,695,133 coins. The Reddit community for ShadowCash is /r/shadowcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ShadowCash is shadowproject.io. ShadowCash’s official Twitter account is @SDCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ShadowCash’s official message board is talk.shadowproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Specification – Block Time: 60 seconds – Difficulty Re-target: every block – Nominal Stake Interest: 2% annually – Min Transaction Fee: 0.0001 SDC – Confirmations: 10 – Maturity: 500 – Min Stake Age: 8 hours – no max age – P2P Port: 51737 – RPC Port: 51736 “

Buying and Selling ShadowCash

ShadowCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to purchase ShadowCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShadowCash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShadowCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

