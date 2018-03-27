Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) Receives $31.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 63.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

SHLX stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. 271,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,117. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $4,708.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 179.87%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership company, which owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Shell Midstream Operating, LLC. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to demand centers.

