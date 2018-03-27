Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.03 Million

Brokerages expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post $156.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.10 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $153.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $156.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $632.92 million to $637.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $680.99 million per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, BWS Financial set a $50.00 target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $367,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1,825.07, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.75. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a telecommunications holding company. The Company’s segments are Wireless, Cable, Wireline and Other. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides both regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end user customers and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio.

