Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sherwin-Williams earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.5252016315005 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up from $440.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.20.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $390.72. 467,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,533. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $306.05 and a 1-year high of $435.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $36,509.07, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $306,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/sherwin-williams-shw-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.