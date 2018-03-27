Shift (SHIFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.40 Million

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Shift has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Shift has a market cap of $21.40 million and approximately $161,330.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00022950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00070063 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00130009 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00031195 BTC.

GXChain (GXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00036043 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007728 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001305 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000581 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Shift

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 11,860,601 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shif is a dApp-ready, delegated Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with the interplanetary file system – for a decentralized, resilient and highly extensible web 3.0 platform. “

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

