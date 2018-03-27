Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) and Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Head-To-Head Survey

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Shinhan Financial Group does not pay a dividend. Western New England Bancorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Shinhan Financial Group and Western New England Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Western New England Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Western New England Bancorp has a consensus price target of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 10.08%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Western New England Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $17.19 billion 1.17 $2.63 billion $11.67 3.62 Western New England Bancorp $82.54 million 3.94 $12.32 million $0.41 26.22

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Western New England Bancorp. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western New England Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 16.99% 8.63% 0.68% Western New England Bancorp 14.93% 6.00% 0.72%

Risk & Volatility

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Shinhan Financial Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SFG) is a financial holding company. The Company operates through five segments: commercial banking services, which are provided by Shinhan Bank Co., Ltd. (Shinhan Bank); credit card services, which are provided by Shinhan Card Co., Ltd. (Shinhan Card); securities brokerage services, which are provided by Shinhan Investment Corp. (Shinhan Investment); life insurance services, which are provided by Shinhan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (Shinhan Life Insurance), and other. The Company’s other services include leasing and equipment financing, regional banking services, savings banking services, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administrative services and financial system development services, as well as engaging in private equity investments through formation of private equity funds on a private placement basis. It also offers asset management services, including brokerage and trading of various securities.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly Westfield Financial, Inc., is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company. The Company serves as a holding company for Westfield Bank (the Bank). It is a provider of banking products and services to business organizations and individuals, including products such as residential and commercial loans, consumer loans and a variety of deposit products. It focuses on residential real estate lending, as well as servicing commercial customers, including commercial and industrial lending and commercial deposit relationships. In addition, it provides online banking services. It operates through over 21 banking offices located in Agawam, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Feeding Hills, Holyoke, Ludlow, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts, and Granby and Enfield, Connecticut. It also has over 10 automated teller machine (ATM) locations in Holyoke, Southwick, Springfield, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts.

