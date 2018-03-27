Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Vetr

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $159.15 target price on the software maker’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Shopify Inc (US) to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify Inc (US) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.63.

Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE SHOP) traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.72. 5,247,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,890. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $154.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14,148.58, a PE ratio of -325.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (US) during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (US) during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shopify Inc (US) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (US) during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (US) during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc (US) Company Profile

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

