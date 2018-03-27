Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) shares were down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $127.21 and last traded at $128.82. Approximately 2,831,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,753,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Vetr cut shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.32 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market cap of $14,148.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (US) by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) in the 4th quarter valued at $10,100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc (US) Company Profile

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

