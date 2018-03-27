Pier Capital LLC Sells 26,436 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,436 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Silicon Laboratories worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 75.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

SLAB stock opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $101.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,818.46, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.84.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $201.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $229,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,508.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,750 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.89.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc is a provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), Internet infrastructure, industrial, consumer and automotive markets. The Company operates through mixed-signal analog intensive products segment. It provides analog-intensive, mixed-signal solutions for use in a range of electronic products in various applications for the IoT market.

