Simon C. Bird Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Dotdigital Group plc (DOTD) Stock

Dotdigital Group plc (LON:DOTD) insider Simon C. Bird sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.08), for a total value of £1,560,000 ($2,155,291.52).

DOTD stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 84.50 ($1.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,381. Dotdigital Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 64 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 106 ($1.46). The stock has a market cap of $224.83 and a PE ratio of 2,816.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOTD shares. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. FinnCap raised their price target on Dotdigital Group from GBX 100 ($1.38) to GBX 115 ($1.59) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals. The Company offers dotmailer, which provides e-mail and multi-channel marketing automation platform with various tools that enable marketers to create, manage, execute and evaluate various campaigns.

