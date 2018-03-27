Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

SMPL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.20. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $16.01.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,353,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,341,000 after buying an additional 378,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 89,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 874,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/simply-good-foods-smpl-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.